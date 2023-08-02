5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, expressed deep disappointment over the continued tenure of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta after concluding negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In the wake of Ghana’s economic crisis, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, faced increasing pressure from members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament, who demanded his immediate removal from office.

However, President Akufo-Addo intervened, urging the caucus to hold off on their demand until the completion of crucial negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Months after the completion of the IMF deal, the President is yet to take action on the demand of the majority caucus.

Contributing to the debate on the Mid-Year Budget Review presented to Parliament, the MP for North Tongu stated that President Akufo-Addo cannot be trusted to keep his word.

“This Finance Minster has run out of ideas, totally mismanaged the economy, and given us the worst economic climate in our history and he should not be the one presenting budget statements, I must state for the record that this House is not oblivious of the fact the crisis we are in is self-inflicted and created by President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.

“The president told us that the Finance Minster will leave after the IMF programme but the president has refused to show him the exit and that is very disappointing.”

He also described the failure of the Finance Minister to withdraw the taxes on sanitary pads in the mid-year budget review as insensitive.

“Ghanaian women had agitated strongly that this mid-year review should abolish taxes on sanitary pads and it is an embarrassment that such a gross human rights issue did not receive attention from the Finance Minister.”

Source: citifmonline