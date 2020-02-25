1 hour ago

The Ablekuma North NDC Zongo Caucus has inaugurated working committees aimed at clinching victory for the party in the upcoming 2020 elections.

At ceremony held at forecourt of the Christian Preparatory School in Darkuman, the various committees were tasked to map up strategies that will ensure the party remain stronger in the Zongos.

The Ablekuma North constituency seat has remained with the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) since it first won it in the 1996 election, but the NDC is bent on snatching it during the December contest.

Dignitaries Present to grace the occasion were dignitaries from the Umbrella family such Said Sinare, Nat vice chairman, Opare Addo,Nat YO Hon Vanderpuije,Ablekuma South MPWinifred Ashley,Ablekuma North PC,Augustine Rasito,Constituency chm, Ismail Horoya Ali,reg ZC,Hon Sadat, Deputy ZC Hon Mustapha Ashong, Reg YO, Madam Felicia,Reg WO, Solomon Nkansah,fmr Communication Officer.

Swearing in the new members, the vice Chairman of the NDC Alhaji Said Sinare urged them to work extra hard to be able to win the seat for the party.

He charged members of the various committees not to rest on their oars but rather work hard to ensure the party wins massively in the constituency, both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

"We cannot afford to be lazy, " he said.

"You have to go out there and convince the people with the message that the NDC has.

"If we are not able to work hard, we will not win the 2020 election."

Addressing the gathering,Constituency Zongo Caucus Coordinator, Abdul-Wahab Jawondo said: "The unity of the party is very paramount in delivering all the zongos within the Constituency for the party".

"The three major zongos namely Darkuman Zongo,Kwashieman Zongo and Awoshie Zongo will surely be delivered with the current competent and action oriented selected working committee members.

"I urge you all to contribute your quota by coming on board for the party's victory come December 7."

According to the National Coordinator of the Zongo Caucus Ali Horoya, the party needs poised for victory in the upcoming election.

"Its time for all and sundry to join the train for the party's victory come 2020 election," he said.

"All party faithful should work hard for the party because 'operation take position' will surely come to pass.

"Zongo Caucus is fully ready to deliver the zongo to His excellency John Dramani Mahama."

Below is the committee.

(a)Constituency working committee

Cordinator(head):Abdul-Wahab J.

Deputy Cordinator:Musah kalamu

Secretary:Samuel Addo

Magajia:Hajia Adiza Ibrahim(Killimi)

deputy magajia: Adiza Mohammed

communication:Seidu Mumuni

Organizer:Ali Ibrahim((Arabia)

Patrons:Mohammed Suka,Suleman Haruna,Hajia Habiba Issifu,Hajia Naeema and Alhaji Issah Bamfo.

(b)wards working committees

(c) Council of elders and Conflict Resolution committee

Other working committees inaugurated included Women's Working Committees,Youth Working Committees and Communication/Social media committee.