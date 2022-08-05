2 hours ago

Mr Richard Okyere Amoateng, the Donkorkrom District Manager of the Forestry Commission has said a tree inventory data produced in the district revealed that about 170,000 different species of trees planted under the Green Ghana last year are performing well.

Tree inventory gathers data such as size, species and location of trees which are vital information for assessing and maintaining a thriving urban forest by way of tracking each tree and documenting its health, maintenance needs and potential safety risks.

Mr Amoateng told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the performance of trees planted last year under the Green Ghana project that the District Forestry Commission was given about 150,000 seedlings of cassia, teak, ofram, cedrella, leuceania, coconut and cashew to plant last year.

However, he noted that about 170,000 trees were planted which was an increase of about 20,000 tree seedlings with the help of residents and other bodies in the district.

To keep track of the growth performance of the trees planted last year, Mr Amoateng said records of all individuals and organizations such as schools, churches, mosques, assembly and others who were given the tree seedlings to plant were documented.

He, however, observed that last year’s rainfall pattern threatened the growth of the trees, but, “we were able to manage and nurture the trees well through other means. Also, those who came for the seedlings didn’t let us down and I hope they continue to monitor the growth of the trees every day”.

Mr Amoateng said this year, the district office which oversees all forestry activities in the Afram Plains North and South Districts was charged to plant 500,000 tree seedlings of which 300,000 were planted and 200,000 yet to be planted.

"The planting exercise is ongoing and we are hopeful that we will be able to cover the 500,000 seedlings by the end of October 2022 when the planting season comes to an end," he assured.

The Green Ghana Project spearheaded by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Forestry Commission is to encourage tree planting nationwide towards the preservation of the environment.