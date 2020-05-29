37 minutes ago

Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), the Bono regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that the brother of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills, is someone who always speaks under the influence of alcohol.

Previously, a furious Samuel Atta Mills, a relative of President Atta-Mills cum MP for Komenda-Edina-Eguaafo-Abirem (KEEA), sounded a stern warning to politicians, especially those from the other side of the political divide, who try to score cheap political points with the death of his late brother to desist from such acts of ‘drunkenness’.

The MP had commented on the autopsy report of the late president who died in 2012 stating that since the family had not complained about the cause of his brother’s death. Abronye believes that suggests there must be something wrong for the family to feel satisfied with the former president's cause of death.

" . . an autopsy has been conducted, and I was present when it was done. The family is satisfied and we have not complained about the cause of his death," the late president's relation had said.

But Abronye DC on Adom FM on Thursday, alleged that Samuel Atta Mills was drunk when he made those comments.

He explained that, the MP failed to point out those who want to score cheap political points with the death of President Atta-Mills.

Abronye DC alleged: “Samuel Atta Mills has been promised he would be made the Central Regional Minister by Mahama and that is why he is saying such things.”

Abronye's CID Invitation

Abronye DC was invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over a petition from former President John Dramani Mahama concerning assassination allegations Abronye made against him.

Mr Mahama had written to the Director-General of the CID through his counsel, Tony Lithur of Lithur Brew law firm, on May 4, 2020, drawing the attention of the security agency to an infringement of Section 208 of Act 29 which talks about the publication of false news with intent to cause fear.

Tony Lithur in his letter to the CID stated that Abronye DC had alleged that Mr. Mahama who is also the flagbearer the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the largest opposition party, is hatching a plot to assassinate some key NPP members including he Abronye himself.

“On the program, Abronye DC announced to the general public that some NPP personalities would be assassinated by NDC hirelings who would be wearing NPP T-shirts and that these hirelings would be doing the bidding of former President John Mahama.

“On the same program, Abronye DC stated that President John Mahama ‘killed President John Evans Atta-Mills’,” Mr. Lithur’s letter of complaint to the CID read.

Source: Ghanaweb