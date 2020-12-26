4 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe known popularly as Abronye has denied reports suggesting that he said all Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s appointees are thieves.

According to him, “I have personally in the past defended Akufo Addo and some appointees on issues of No -evidence corruption tag”.

Abronye in a Television show which airs on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio said: “If you’re a cabinet Minister and you buy a motor bicycle and when it’s time for appointments you start circulating it on Facebook and Whatsapp then it’s worrying because I who did not benefit from the NPP’s first term has even bought cars for people and I didn’t publicize it.”

“You buy one motorbike and expect the President to give you a post because of that? Why don’t you circulate the money that you stole also on Facebook and whatsapp? The money you stole in the course of the four years should also be circulated on Facebook and whatsapp. Thieves, Atta Ayi,” the Chairman angrily said.

READ HIS STATEMENT BELOW

Re – Akufo Addo appointees are thieves ( Abronye DC)

My attention has been drawn to the above publication by your online portal to the effect that, I have accused Akufo Addo ministers of being corrupt. I have known mynewsgh.com for a very long time and as a seasoned politician, I sometimes make reference to their publications. With reference to the above publication, I would like to state emphatically that, nowhere did I say that Akufo Addo appointees ie ministers, deputy ministers and CEOs are corrupt. I have personally in the past defended Akufo Addo and some appointees on issues of No -evidence corruption tag. Flowing from the above, I am urging the editors of mynewsgh.com to issue an immediate rejoinder of the said publication in order to clear the names of Akufo Addo appointees.

Thanks

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Bono Regional chairman

