Former Deputy General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP, Mr. Yaw Asani Tano wants the Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe to be called to order by a man of God.

Mr. Asani Tano lamented on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political discussion show that Abronye DC's - as he is affectionately called - curses he recently pronounced is not the best of practices.

“Abronye DC must be called by a man of God to order for raining curses on fellow politicians. This can create problems among his generations and the country at large.”

Background

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC invoked curses on people associating him with the five hundred missing excavators.

Abronye DC called on the "god of thunder" to deal with all those who have mentioned his name among persons in connection with the missing excavators.

To him, the list making rounds on social media is "malicious" and false.

"...for those peddling these unsubstantiated lies against me, may the gods of thunder strike them down if they do not stop and on the other hand if I am in any way connected to the missing excavator saga, may same God’s strike me down,” he fumed in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com.

