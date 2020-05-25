2 hours ago

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to invite former President John Mahama for further questioning after levelling three counter accusations against the latter.

Abronye DC was invited by the Police following an official complaint lodged by former President, John Dramani Mahama over allegations of a planned assassination of some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

However, speaking in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme, he denied making any false publication against the former President.

He said apart from writing his statement, he made three more allegations against the former President.

"I responded to his allegation and asked the police to conduct a thorough investigation because I will never accept that I peddled falsehood . . . I responded to his claims with three counter-accusations from me," he indicated.

Mahama's petition

In a petition to the Criminal Investigation Department signed by his lawyer, Tony Lithur, John Mahama said Abronye DC had alleged some NPP personalities will be assassinated by NDC hirelings doing the bidding of the former President.

Mr. Mahama in the petition described the claims as false and urged the CID to probe the NPP Bono Regional Chairman.

“His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, has firmly instructed me to say that the allegations are, of course, false; and for the avoidance of doubt would like to state that neither the NDC nor he has planned to hire, hired or cause to be hired, or instructed any person or persons to murder or assassinate anybody,” portions of the petition read.