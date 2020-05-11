37 minutes ago

The National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer George Opare-Addo known in political circles as Pablo, has declared two high profile members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as unfit to be entrusted with the lowliest jobs of the NDC.

In an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, Pablo declared passionately that the NPP chairpersons for the Bono and Ashanti Regions, are not qualified to be “porters in the NDC.” “Some executives of the NPP are real bad and don’t even deserve to be party executives”.

According to him, the two chairpersons are a disgrace to politics in the country and he is even surprised the NPP gave such respectable positions to such “undeserving men”.

Pablo noted that, if members of the ruling New Patriotic Party can vote for Wontumi and Abronye as party executives, “then that should tell us the level of people in the party”.

“Comparing ministers of Ex-President Mahama to that of President Akufo-Addo, it is quite obvious which bunch are the smartest”.

This response stemmed from a statement made by an astute member of the NPP, Kennedy Agyapong who unceremoniously said, “There are no wise people in the NDC” some few weeks ago.

In a sarcastic tone he said, “Kennedy is the only wise politician in the country” and he has once upon a time called out members of the NPP for not being smart and “that validates my stance.”