8 hours ago

Absa Bank's commitment to youth empowerment in Ghana has received a massive boost with a partnership with Amazon Web Services on cloud computing skills in Ghana.

The Bank has been an active participant in supporting the youth over several years with transformative initiatives like ReadytoWork, which support skills development and the National Science and Maths quiz. The bank's strategy also embraces a drive to harness the potential of the Ghanaian youth in digital technology and vocational competencies.

Now, thanks to a partnership with Amazon Web Services, Absa can now embed cloud computing skills amongst many youth in tertiary institutions and empower them to embrace the future of technology with confidence and optimism.

The partnership allows Absa to identify an implementing partner in Ghana to train and equip youth in the tertiary sector with cloud computing skills and certification in readiness for the workplace.

In view of this, the bank has partnered IPMC to bring this collaboration with AWS to life in Ghana. As part of the agreement, 10 teachers from the institution will receive a trainer of trainers' programme to equip them to teach the cloud concept to 1,000 students. The training will be conducted by Absa and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Absa Bank has also committed to financially support the certification of 100 students of IPMC as part of the partnership.

Ultimately, the expectation by both parties is to embed cloud computing as part of the curriculum of IPMC to create a critical mass of expertise in Ghana.

At the MOU signing ceremony, Managing Director of Absa Bank, Abena Osei-Poku said: "This is an exciting time for Absa as we boldly seek to demonstrate the essence of technology as a force-for-good in Ghana. We are happy to bring possibilities to life by creating solutions that address the challenges of our time. The partnership with Amazon is to provide access to a wealth of information and programmes on cloud computing that can be accessed by selected institutions, like IPMC, in Ghana for their students. These students will also get hands-on experience in using Amazon's cloud services, forums, certifications and become part of a global community of like-minds to interact and share ideas."

Chief Executive of IPMC, Amar Deep S Hari said:"For an institution like Absa Bank to show an interest in a very core part of the technological future is impressive and very exciting for us. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit our students especially, the two institutions and ultimately, Ghana. The country has always shown a willingness to lead the digital technology agenda in the sub-region and this will be a further boost."