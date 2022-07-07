1 hour ago

Absa Bank Ghana has cemented a partnership with Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) to support business enterprises in Ghana with skills training and insights in digital technology. The goal is to unlock new opportunities by co-creating and producing the next generation of innovative entrepreneurs in Ghana and on the continent.

The partnership will also open avenues for MEST and Absa to collaboratively empower startups to provide solutions to intractable business challenges in the country.

The world is a different place compared to a few years ago. The scourge of the pandemic, its aftermath and resurgence, mean that things are moving at a faster pace than can normally be predicted. Any business operating in these times can appreciate the challenges - supply chain issues, human resource, competition, dynamic business environment and regulation. The Absa-MEST partnership, will therefore, prove useful for businesses trying to make the best of the current situation and prosper.

At a preliminary engagement session last week, dubbed, "Absa-MEST Connects Series," the two organizations implored businesses and entrepreneurs to adopt technology and digitisation for sustainable growth.

Director of Business Banking at Absa Bank Ghana, Grace Anim-Yeboah said:

"This partnership is momentous and important for a number of reasons including enabling employment opportunities for the youth in startups, providing investment to fund initiatives, economic empowerment for young enterprises and the production of next generation solutions for the digital ecosystem. We are creating a bona fide platform for success and growth and Absa is happy to be leading the way once again."

On the part of MEST, Programs Director, Femi Adewumi, also expressed excitement and profound gratitude for the partnership, as “it aligns with MEST’s strategic goal of equipping the continent’s most promising entrepreneurs with the skills required to launch and scale globally successful companies. We look forward to impacting the numerous enterprises that will benefit from this partnership.”