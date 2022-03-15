2 hours ago

Momo accounts created by administrator for Stool Lands agents

E-Levy will build our national economy that was hit by COVID-19, Minister

There will be a potential problem with the use of MoMo by Stool land agents, Abu Jinapor

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, clashed with Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, over the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) during the Committee’s public hearing on Tuesday.

James Avedzi had raised concerns about the mobile money account that have been created by the administrator for Stool Lands for agents who collect rents from the hinterland.

For him, there will a potential problem with the use of MoMo if the E-Levy introduction is approved as the farmers are expected to absorb the E-Levy charges.

He said, “Let’s hope that this Momo works and if the amount… You know the E-Levy that is coming will be a hindrance to the Momo but this government is determined to pass the E-Levy without considering things of this nature.”

“So, Madam, pray that the E-Levy doesn’t come so that your people can send the money to you through the Momo,” he added.

The Lands Minister, Abu Jinapor, who appeared before the committee immediately interjected by thanking the chairman for his comments which admits that the E-Levy will be approved.

He however added that the Momo accounts will not be affected as the amount is less than GHC100

“I want to thank the honourable for seeing the light but the Administrator has made the point that the rate is at GH¢30.” He said

“Mr. Chairman, as you know President Nana Akufo-Addo is so sensitive to the poor and vulnerable, and through his numerous policies of free education and several others, which are to cushion the poor, that is why the Levy does not affect any transfer below GH¢100.” Abu Jinapor added

The Chairman, however, pointed out to the Minister the money collected daily is more than a GH¢100 and so if they need to transfer in the event that the E-Levy is approved, they will be affected.

“Who pays that E-Levy,” he quizzed?

Abu Jinpor, in response, argued that the introduction of the E-Levy required to build the national economy, hence the government is not taking it lightly.

He said, “it was thought through by the cabinet, thought through by the President and the E-Levy intervention is required just as is happening in Kenya and in several countries cross the world.

“It is intended to build our national economy that was hit by COVID, an economy that has been hit by global commodity prices, that intervention is never ever to punish the Ghanaian people and I believe you know that.

“It is to reconstruct our national economy for the Ghanaian people so that we can provide them the amenities they ask for; roads and healthcare, and to build this economy and create jobs for the youth of this country.”

The Committee, on Monday 14th March, 2022 sat to consider the Auditor-General’s report on Public Accounts of Ministries, Departments and other agencies (MDAs) for the 2018 Financial Year.

Source: Ghanaweb