2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Lawyer Samuel Abu Jinapor on Friday, 16th December 2022 commissioned the second astro turf pitch in the Damongo constituency at Laribanga.

mp for Damongo ( Abu Jinapor )

The Mp in his remarks said, he was extremely happy to commission the larabanga astro turf pitch which adds up to two in the Damongo constituency.

The Members of Parliament indicated that the rationale behind the construction of the Astro turf pitch is to promote football in the constituency so as to identify talents, grow them and develop them so that they can play football all the way to the National team and as well as international soccer which he believes will be an impetus to the local economy of the Damongo constituency.

Larabanga Astro Turf

Hon. Jinapor discloses that he intends to commission similar projects in canteen and Busunu, all in the Damongo constituency so as to give the Damongo constituency four different Astro turfs in the four Zones of the constituency to help nurture football talents in the constituency.

He urged the people in the area to continue to live in unity and that, he and the NPP government are committed and determined to bring development to the constituency.

The commissioning of the pitch was graced with a football match between Larabanga Stars and Mole Nationals, a division two team based in Damongo with a price of Ghc 5,000, jerseys and a football at stake for the winning team and Ghc 2,000, jerseys and a football for the losing team but the match ended inconclusive with a 1:1 goal draw and rescheduled for Saturday, 17th December 2022.

He was joined by the NPP regional chairman, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana, the constituency chairman and other bigwigs of the NPP in the savannah region.