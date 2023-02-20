3 hours ago

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has met with the monarch of the United Kingdom, King Charles III.

The two met when the Ghanaian politician joined other invitees of the government of the United Kingdom in London for the Nature Action – Private Sector Mobilization Event.

According to a caption shared by the minister on his Facebook page, he said that he “joined the British Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, The Rt. Hon. Therese Coffey, MP, Ministers from other Forest countries, and Chief Executives of the private sector, at the Lancaster House, London, United Kingdom, for the Nature Action - Private Sector Mobilization Event.”

Samuel Abu Jinapor added that the purpose of the event was to catalyse and demonstrate delivery of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), a landmark agreement adopted at the 15th Session of the Conference of Parties of the Convention on Biological Diversity, held in Montreal, Canada.

“Our deliberations outlined how governments, indigenous leaders, private sector and civil society will support the delivery of the GBF, the 10-point plan for financing biodiversity and the shift towards a nature and climate positive economy.

“This momentous colloquium ended with a working reception, hosted by the King of the United Kingdom, His Majesty King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace,” he added.

In photos shared by the minister, he is seen in very hearty chats and handshakes with the King.