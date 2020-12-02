59 minutes ago

Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Technical And Vocational Education Training(TVET) and MP for the Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo, has as part of the Ministry’s TVET voucher program, presented industrial machines to over 100 artisans in the area to equip and enhance them in their skills.

The beneficiaries were barbers, seamstresses and hairdressers who were captured from 16 communities in the constituency, namely Osiem, Tafo, Kukurantumi, Anyinasin, Anweabeng among others.

The seamstresses received industrial sewing machines, overlock machines, neatening machines, irons, cutting machines, button machines, tables and chairs.

The Hairdressers received standing dryers, hand dryers, wall dryers, steamers, basins, chairs while the barbers received clippers.

Mrs Twum-Ampofo addressing the media said it is the government’s will to support TVET to the best not only in the classroom but in the workshops too.

She said while providing equipment to boost learning and practical lessons in the technical schools, the Ministry is also supporting those in the workshops to speed up the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ initiative.

According to her, the equipment presented to some apprentices and masters are to aid them to enhance their requisite skills to make artisanship economically attractive and stable.

“Our selection was based on the fact that there are some people who have completed hairdressing, sewing but they don’t have any support being it equipment or workplace. Those people are our target because the willingness and readiness to work are already there, they just need a push and that’s what my Ministry seeks to be doing,” she said.

She charged Ghanaians and her constituents to retain the NPP for more of developmental and supporting projects, stressing that the NPP government has a plan for every Ghanaian in every sector.