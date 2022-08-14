6 hours ago

MP for Abuakwa North, Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo has begun engaging her constituents on government projects currently ongoing in the area.

Hon. Gifty Twum-Ampofo who doubles as the Deputy Education Minister in-charge of TVET, was in Akyem Anyinasin and Akyem Tontro communities over the weekends where she had a separate engagements with the residents.

She assured constituents that all projects that have been awarded to contract would be completed despite some challenges they may be facing currently.

In Akyem Tontro, the MP indicated their 10-seater water closet toilet facility will soon be commissioned for use by the residents.

At Akyem Anyinasin, she disclosed that she had lobbied for school infrastructure which will help all, particularly the young girls who abandon classes during their menstrual cycle.

She further pledged her continuous support to the constituents for socio-economic development.