In a deeply symbolic act of gratitude and community support, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has paid the full medical bills of every in-patient at the Kyebi Government Hospital— the facility where he was born prematurely over four decades ago.

The gesture, carried out on Monday as part of his birthday celebration, has been widely praised by residents and hospital staff.

Dr. Kingsley Agyemang’s visit to the hospital was described as an emotional homecoming.

According to hospital authorities, he spent time interacting with patients across various wards, including mothers at the pre-term unit where he reflected on his own vulnerable start to life as a premature baby delivered at the same hospital.

Staff members said the MP’s openness about his early struggles resonated deeply with mothers caring for newborns facing similar challenges.

The MP explained that the gesture had long been a personal dream, noting that the Kyebi Government Hospital played a crucial role in keeping him alive after his premature birth.

“Coming back to support this facility is more than philanthropy — it is a return to my beginnings,” he reportedly told hospital staff.

Hospital management expressed profound gratitude, emphasizing that many families have been struggling with unpaid medical bills, a situation worsened by economic hardship.

They described the MP’s intervention as “timely relief” that brought hope to patients who feared being detained over non-payment.