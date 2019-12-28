38 minutes ago

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has temporarily opened the Accra bound carriageway from the Peduase Lodge to Ayi Mensah on the Aburi - Accra road to vehicular traffic.

The Ghana Highway Authority closed that section of the road in October 2019 due to some slope failures and rock falls, with potential for further rock falls and slope failures.

Consequently, the Ayi Mensah to Aburi-bound double carriageway was been turned into a single carriageway to enable traffic flow to and from Aburi and beyond.

But in a press statement, the GHA said the road is being opened temporarily on Saturday December 28, 2019 for use during the festive season.

"The Ghana Highway Authority wishes to inform the general public, especially motorist using the Aburi Road that, the South-bound lane; Peduase to Ayi Mensah section which was closed to the public due to slopes failure is OPENED for use during this festive season from Saturday 28th December, 2019 to 30th January, 2020."

"While we want to assure the Public that work is under way to ensure repair works begin soon on the Slopes, motorists are entreated to drive with caution and respect road regulations. We are counting on your usual Coorperation."