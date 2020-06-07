3 hours ago

The paramount chief of Aburi traditional area, Otubuo Djan Kwasi has petitioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to rename the Accra Sports Stadium Ohene Djan Stadium.

Under erstwhile President Kuffour the then Accra Sports Stadium after rehabilitation was named after Ghana's first Sports Secretary, Ohene Djan but following protest from some Ga chiefs and youth, the stadium was rechristened Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Accra based Angel Fm, the paramount chief of Aburi who also happens to be a nephew of the late Ohene Djan says the family feels sad and disappointed that his uncle's name was stripped off the national edifice.

"Ohene Djan is my uncle and infact the land which the stadium is located on is not for the Ga's it belongs to us. We want to let the Ga traditional council know that it's not we Akuapems cannot talk but the right time will come".

"We know what went into the naming of Ohene Djan stadium. He did well for Ghana.

Baba Yara was named after Kumasi Stadium. The Asantehene could have rejected the naming because Baba Yara was not Asante and there are several Asante's who have also done good for Sports and could have been named. But it is even Ashantis who promote Baba Yara so why was my Uncle's named removed. We the family feel embarrassed and disappointed."

"We are patiently waiting for to see what the government will do but i must say former President Kuffour did his best by naming the stadium after Ohene Djan. Nana Addo has been in office for four years now so we are calling on him to look into this matter or we will come out at the right time" he concluded.