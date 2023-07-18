2 hours ago

AC Milan, the Italian Serie A giants, are set to engage in crucial discussions with La Liga side Valencia CF regarding the potential transfer of Ghanaian-born USA midfielder Yunus Musah this summer.

The talented attacking midfielder, a former Arsenal U18 youth product, remains AC Milan's top transfer target, and the club has been working tirelessly to secure his services ahead of the upcoming season.

According to a report from Spanish tabloid Mundo Deportivo, AC Milan is preparing for another round of negotiations to secure the signing of Musah.

They are willing to table an offer of €13 million, with an additional €4 million in bonuses, in their effort to finalize the deal in the coming weeks.

Valencia CF is currently holding out for a fee of €25 million for their prized asset, and any interested club must meet these financial demands to secure his departure from the Mestalla Stadium ahead of the 2023-24 football season.

While AC Milan is eager to secure Musah's signature, the 20-year-old midfielder has previously expressed his contentment at Valencia, stating that he is in no rush to leave the La Liga top-flight for any other competition.

"I am here, and I am happy to be here," Musah told Mundo Deportivo. When further pressed about his intentions to stay at Valencia, he emphatically replied, "Yes, yes, yes."

Musah's current contract with Valencia CF expires on June 30, 2026, and potential suitors would need to meet his €18 million valuation, as per Transfermarkt, to secure his services this summer.

Born in New York to Ghanaian parents, Musah made the decision to represent the United States senior national team at the international level, opting against playing for Ghana.