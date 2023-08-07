6 hours ago

AC Milan has pulled off a significant coup by securing the signature of highly-talented midfielder Yunus Musah from Valencia.

The Italian giants have added a promising young talent to their squad, bolstering their ranks for the upcoming season.

Yunus Musah, an American Ghanaian midfielder, has agreed to terms with AC Milan until June 30, 2028. He will don the number 80 jersey for his new club.

Born on November 29, 2002, in New York, Yunus Musah began his youth development at Arsenal before moving to Valencia in 2019.

After spending a season with the Spanish Reserves Team, he earned a promotion to the First Team, making his debut in September 2020.

Since then, Musah has showcased his skills in 108 games and scored 5 goals.

His first senior goal came on March 1, 2020, when he netted Valencia's only goal in a 2–1 loss against Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

At just 20 years old, Yunus Musah has already made 27 appearances for the USA national team, indicating his potential to be a key player on the international stage as well.

AC Milan's acquisition of Yunus Musah represents a strategic move to strengthen their squad and build for a successful future.

Fans will undoubtedly be excited to see the young midfielder in action and witness his growth and development as he takes on new challenges with the Rossoneri.