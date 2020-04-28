38 minutes ago

Dutch born Ghanaian teen sensation Myron Boadu is stealing a lot of hearts with his breathtaking performance for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie.

His performance has drawn him admiring glances from a lot of clubs at home and abroad.

AC Milan are hot on the heels of the prolific striker as they eye a summer move for the youngster.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan will have to fend off the likes of Newcastle, Ajax and a host of other sides including Bayern Leverkusen in the tall list of suitors.

Boadu has been one of the brightest young players in Europe with his breathtaking performance for AZ Alkmaar scoring 20 goals and providing 8 assists across all competitions.

Milan who are looking to rebuild their team will like to have a young prospect who could follow in the footsteps of Erling Bruut Haaland who took a gamble by joining Dortmund in January and has taken the Bundesliga by storm.