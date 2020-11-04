45 minutes ago

AC Monza signing Kevin Prince Boateng says his decision to join the lower tier side was the right decision for himself and his family.

The well traveled Ghanaian International joined the newly promoted Serie B side in the summer transfer window after penning a one year deal with an option for another year.

He has since joining become a mainstay in the Serie B side scoring two goals in four matches in the Italian Serie B.

Speaking in the post-match of the Serie B match Cittadella- Monza to the microphones of DAZN , which ended 1-2, the former Barcelona forward commented on his first goal scored in his new team and the moment he is living in Monza.

“I'm happy to have come here, I'm convinced of what I've done: Monza is the right choice for me and my family,” he told DAZN.

“It was really important for us to win today's match, both psychologically and technically and in the end we managed to do it. Going from Camp Nou to Tombolato? Camp Nou is a fantastic stadium that gives you emotions, but I'm interested in running on a pitch, whatever it is. I took a step back, but I'm glad I did.”