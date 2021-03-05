1 hour ago

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged the parties in the election petition to accept the verdict.

This, they believe will help "foster national unity and peaceful coexistence.”

In a statement issued following the Supreme Court verdict, the Commission commended former President John Mahama, the petitioner, and his team, for upholding the Rule of Law by using the legal system to seek redress.

“The ruling, which is another milestone in the annals of Ghana’s history, is a further test of our constitutional democracy. With this verdict, Ghana has won and we should work together to build the nation.”

Mr. Mahama had filed the petition asking the Supreme Court to annul the results of the elections and order a re-run because of alleged irregularities.

He argued that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority because of the omission of the Techiman South Constituency from the provisional declaration of results by the Electoral Commission (EC).

But the Supreme Court upheld President Akufo-Addo’s victory in the December 2020 presidential election after dismissing the election petition, declaring it unmeritorious.

Following this, the NCCE has urged all political parties “to call their members and supporters to desist from violent acts.”

“Their communicators must be decorous and considerate in their utterances and remarks about the judgment in order not to denigrate the Courts and debase the Judiciary.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama, reacting to the verdict, said he disagreed with the processes and ruling of the court.

“Whatever the reasons for not allowing Mrs. Mensa to testify or answer questions, it leaves an embarrassing stain not only on our justice delivery system but also our nation’s electoral system,” he said.

“Everything was done in this trial to prevent the Commission from accounting to people in whose name they hold office,” added the former President.

Despite the complaints, Mr. Mahama said his side will abide by the ruling.

“We will be law-abiding and do nothing to compromise the stability of the country,” he said.