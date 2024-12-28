47 minutes ago

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, an aide to the president-elect, has urged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer in the 2024 elections, to accept his defeat.

She believes acknowledging the loss would help him reflect on the situation. Mogtari's comments followed Bawumia's explanation for conceding defeat before the Electoral Commission's official declaration, where he mentioned conceding early to reduce tension, despite objections from some of his team members.

In her response, Mogtari emphasized that Bawumia should accept the defeat and engage in introspection.