3 hours ago

Zone One A leaders Techiman Eleven Wonders were pecked back by Steadfast FC in their Access Bank Division One League Matchday 17 fixture at the Ohene Ameyaw Park. Alhassan Dandawa scored the opening goal in the 31st minute to put the away team ahead having dominated the entire first half.

The home team gave an impressive account of themselves as they fetched the equalizer two minutes after the break. Forward Osman Zakaria scored from the spot in the 47th minute to level matters for his side as the two sides settled for a draw.

Elsewhere - Maana FC picked vital away points following a 2-0 win over Debibi United. Nuhu Amadu scored in the first half – 45+2 minute to put the away team in the lead before the half time break. Majid Issahaku doubled the lead in the 59th minute to complete the victory for the away side.

At the Coronation Park, B.A United defeated strugglers Unity FC 1-0. The first half did not produce any goal with the home team coming close twice. But Aboagye Dacosta scored in the 67th minute to win the three points for B.A United who are 7th in the Zone B table.

