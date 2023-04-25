1 hour ago

A5 Rences pip Liberty Professionals 1-0 courtesy of a late strike from Emmanuel Tetteh. The hard fought win is one of the best games for Rences this season as they worked off their socks to overcome a stubborn Liberty Professionals side that showed character and resilience throughout the game. Tetteh swiftly outwitted the backline of the Scientific Soccer lads to smash home the match winner in the 90th minute as Rences cruised to a hard earned win. Liberty Professionals were the better side in the second but lacked the cutting edge to punish their opponents until Tetteh’s stoppage time strike. Ebenezer Ashitey of A5 Rences was named the most valuable player of the match.

Elsewhere - Uncle T United stunned Attram De Visser 2-1 at the Tema Park. Alfred Amoah opened the scoring for Attram De Visser in the 29th minute but their celebration was short lived as Richard Owusu equalized for Uncle T United in the 31st minute. Back from recess, both sides dug deep to find the winner but luck tilted towards Uncle T United who scored through Stephen Agbekli in injury time – to win the points for Uncle T United. Richard Owusu was named the most valuable player of the match.

Still in Tema - FC Nania beat Tema Youth 2-1 to record a rare win the road after netting two second half goals to grab the points. The first half ended without a goal with both sides missing clear opportunities. Francis Kwabena scored in the 47th minute and doubled the lead in the 63rd minute for Nania FC before Pious Ahwaitey scored in the 72nd minute for Tema Youth.

The fixture between Na God FC and Tudu Mighty Jets will be played at the Tema Park at 3pm on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Here are the remaining results in Zone Three: