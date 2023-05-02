14 minutes ago

Eleven Wonders beat Wa Yaasin 2-1 to maintain top spot in zone one A of the Access Bank Division One League.

The former Premier League side fell behind to Wa Yaasin in the 41st minute after a Mohammed Hussein goal. But Osman Zakari scored fetched the equalizer in the 68th minute before Hamza Mohammed scored on the stroke of full time to win the game for the home side.

Sunyani based Young Apostles pip Baffuor Soccer Academy through Antwi Dacosta’s 36th minute strike to earn all the three points.

Meanwhile Debibi United continued their fine form in the league with a 1-0 win over Kassena Nan-Kana FC. Debibi created a lot of chances in the first half but failed to take their chances until Kwadwo Nsiah Paul scored in the 90th minute to grab the needed three points.

