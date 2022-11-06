1 hour ago

Bofoakwa Tano maintained their unbeaten run with another win against Berekum Arsenal at the Coronation Park to deepen the woes of the Gunners. Arsenal have yet to win in the League and are languishing at the bottom of the Zone One B table without a single point after six round of matches.

Solomon Oblitey shot Bofoakwa into the lead in the 18th minute as he latched on to a goal mouth melee to smash home. Sakaa Dauda then scored a brace in the second half in the 60<sup>th</sup> and 82nd minutes to round up a dominant afternoon for the home side.

Bofoakwa Tano have kept six clean sheets with four consecutive wins in Zone one while Berekum Arsenal continue to languish at the bottom of the table – still without a point after suffering six defeats in the League.

Still in Sunyani - Young Apostles got back to winning ways after posting a 1-0 win over B.A United as they recovered from the loss against Bofoakwa Tano on Matchday five.

Strugglers Unity FC picked their first point in the Access Bank Division One League after drawing against Mighty Royals. Mighty Royals have now won one game and drawn twice in the League. Minta Badu of Unity FC was named the most valuable player after the match.

Here are the results in Zone One: