5 hours ago

Kassena- Nan- Kana failed to impress in front of their fans after conceding in each half of the game to lose 2-0 to Debibi United at home. Iddrisu Bamba grabbed the first goal for the away side in the 15th minute before Emmanuel Kofi Owusu completed the win by scoring in the 75th minute. The newly promoted side are on top of the pile in Zone One A with 21 points.

Elsewhere in Sunyani - Bofoakwa Tano continued their impressive run in the League as they pip Unity FC 1-0 at the Coronation Park. Captain Fuseini Mohammed scored on the 82nd minute to get the home team all the points to maintain their place at the top of the table in Zone One B. The first half ended 0-0 even though both teams created decent chances - the home side took advantage of a poor defensive work to score the winning goal.

Wa Suntaa shared the spoils at home against Kumbungu Binbiem in a very cagey encounter. The home team dominated all the halves but failed to capitalize on the opportunities created in the first half. Iddrisu Nafiu scored from the spot kick for the home team in the early minutes of the first half but Yakubu Ibrahim equalized in the 36th minute to deny the home team victory.

Here are the results in Zone One: