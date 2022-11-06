1 hour ago

Nations FC picked their second consecutive win in the Access Bank Division One League as they romped to a 2-0 win against Kenpong Football Academy on Sunday. Amidou Diarra was the hero for the home side as his two goals gave Nations FC all the spoils at the Kwame Kyei Sports complex. Nations FC are unbeaten in their last four games – having recorded three wins and one draw in the process. Kenpong Football Academy have also lost two games on the spin.

WAFA SC lost at home to Pacific Heroes at Gomoa Fetteh. The visitors scored two quick fire first half goals through Bernard Kesse (29th) and Frank Agyemang (33rd) minutes to secure an electrifying away win. This will be WAFA SC’s second consecutive defeat in the League and their second defeat at home.

Richardson Kwaku Danzel’s only goal secured the maximum points for Asekem FC as they inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Ebusua Dwarfs at the Robert Mensah stadium in Cape Coast. Ebusua Dwarfs are without a win in their last two home matches following a 2-1 loss to Kenpong Football Academy on Matchday four.

