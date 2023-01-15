5 hours ago

Skyy FC managed another away win in the Access Bank Division One League as they overcame Pacific Heroes at the Ejisu Okese Park. Zone Two top scorer Baba Hamadu who has scored five goals in the ongoing season increased his tally to six with another goal in the 7th minute of the game. Eric Antwi Konadu later scored a brace for the away side in the 24th and 64th minutes to complete an emphatic away victory for the Daboase based side. Brace hero Eric Antwi Konadu was named the most valuable player of the match.

Elsewhere - Holy Stars beat Sefwi All Stars 3-1 to pick all points at home. Righteous Amoah opened the scoring for Holy Stars in the 19th minute before Richmond Somiah hit a brace in the second half. The diminutive attacker netted in the 58th and 64th minutes to win the contest for Holy Stars. Michael Yeboah later pulled one back Sefwi All Stars.

West African Football Academy pip Ebusua Dwarfs 1-0 at home to get their season back on track. Ebusua Dwarfs started very well and created some decent chances but Richard Addae fluffed all the opportunities in the first half before Abdul Latif Suraj scored in the 40th minute to give the home side all the spoils.

