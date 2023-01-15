5 hours ago

Sakabutu Dickson scored in the second half to give Heart of Lions a 1-0 away victory against A5 Rences at the Fred Crenstil Park in Prampram. The first half ended goalless but with Lions dominating the entire game, Sakabutu Dickson scored in the 68th minute as he converted from the spot to give Lions the lead – turning out to be the match winner. The former Premier League side sit at the top of the table in Zone three with 23 points – 4 points ahead of second placed Koforidua Semper FI who are on 19 points from 11 League matches.

Still in Zone three - Vision FC shared the spoils with Krystal Palace in agame that ended 0-0 at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports complex. The away side - Krystal Palace dominated a larger part of the exchanges but failed to make it count as Vision FC goalkeeper Richmond Antwi stood between them and a goal.

Meanwhile giants Liberty Professionals dropped points against Na God FC at the Carl Reindorff Park. Godfred Atuahene scored for the home team before the break. But Bernard Quarcoo equalized for Na God FC in the 46th minutes to give them one point on the road.

Zone Three results: