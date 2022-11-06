1 hour ago

Liberty Professionals winless run extended to five after losing against Koforidua Semper Fi on Matchday six of the Access Bank Division One League. Daniel Duah of Semper FI scored the only goal of the match in the 21st minute at the Carl Reindorf Park.

Liberty have now played six games and won only one, drawn four and a lost the other. The Scientific who came close to securing a ticket to the Premier League last season are now 9th in the table with 7 points.

In Kpando - Heart of Lions bounced back to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 win over Attram De Visser. Samuel Agbenyegah scored in between Samuel Aryeetey’s brace as Lions run riot.

Aryeetey opened the scoring in the 16th minute to set the tone for more but it took Lions 84 minutes to double their lead through Samuel Agbenyegah. Samuel Aryeetey who was a torn in the flesh of the visitors added to the tally in added time to make it 3-0 to end Attram De Visser’s unbeaten run. The Academy side hitherto had three wins and two draws in the season.

Volta Rangers drew 0-0 at home against Akosombo Krystal Palace - their second consecutive goalless draw. Volta Rangers are winless in their last four games whiles Akosombo Krystal Palace have managed two wins, two draws and two defeats after Matchday six.

Full zone three results: