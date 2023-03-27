9 minutes ago

A Stephen Mensah second half own goal was enough for Mighty Jets to beat Liberty Professionals 1-0 on Matchday 20 of the Access Bank Division One League. The first half didn’t produce any goal with both teams creating half chances in the entirely of the half. But luck shined on Mighty Jets in the second half after a ball deflected off Stephen Mensah before zooming into the net for the only goal of the match.

In Tema - Tema Youth pip Akosombo Krystal Palace 1-0 with David Gyamfi scoring in the 4th minute mark to win the day for the Harbour Warriors.

Golden Kick beat Na God FC 2-1 – a very close contest at the Tema Park. Brefo Owusu scored the first goal for Na God FC in the 32nd minute but Marvin Owusu equalized in the 43rd minute before the half time break. Edward Bentum doubled the lead in the 87th minute to win the game for Golden Kick.

The game between leaders Heart of Lions and Koforidua Semper FI was rained off and would be played today. Lions led 1-0 before the referee brought the game to an end.

