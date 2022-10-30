4 hours ago

Volta Rangers have dropped five points in their last two games after they were held 0-0 by Attram De Visser on Matchday five of the Access Bank Division One League. Rangers were stopped in their tracks by leaders Heart of Lions on Matchday four after having a blistering start to the season.

Attram de Visser are unbeaten in their last five games scoring five goals and conceding two in the League as they have moved to the second spot in the log with 9 points – one adrift of leaders Heart of Lions who play on Monday.

In another news - Tudu Mighty Jets were held 1-1 by Liberty Professionals at the Tema Park to continue their winless run in the Division One League. Liberty on the other hand have drawn their last four games with their last win dating back to Matchday one when they beat Golden Kicks 2-1 in an away duel.

Newbies, Na God FC shocked their city rivals Golden Kick SC at the Tema Park to record a second consecutive win in the League.

Golden Kicks took the lead in the 4th minute through Dacosta Owusu but Brefo Owusu pulled parity for Na God FC in the 41st minute as the first half ended 1-1. Emmanuel Tackie scored the winning goal three minutes from time to hand Na God FC a vital away win.

The pick of the pack is the match between Leaders Heart of Lions and Koforidua Samper FI who were in second place before the weekend games. This fixture will take place at the El wak Sports stadium on Monday.

Here are the zone three results: