50 minutes ago

Daniel Ziaba Moro scored a brace as Kenpong Football Academy stunned Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 on Matchday 4 of the Access Bank Division One League.

The home side were hoping to make it two wins from two home matches but fell behind in the early minutes of the exchanges as Moro drew the first blood in the 4th minute. Richard Addai levelled matters for the host in the 44th minute to take the game to 1-1 at the break. Back from the break the host pilled pressure to double their lead but the young Kenpong Academy side were brilliant at the bac as they kept their shape to keep the Ebusua Dwarfs attackers at bay.

Daniel Ziaba Moro scored yet again – this time again the run of play to restore their lead. The teenager rounded up two players of Ebusua Dwarfs before drilling the ball into the bottom corner for his second of the day. Dwarfs mounted pressure and committed men forward in search of an equalized by Kenpong Academy held on to win the contest 2-1 at the Robert Mensah stadium.

Elsewhere Pacific Heroes were held 1-1 by Nzema Kotoko at the Ejisu Okese Park as Peter Adiwoh Ernest scored late to snatch a point for his side. Pacific Heroes were coasting for a win after Frank Agyemang drew the first blood inside 56 minutes but the resilience of the visitors paid off in the closing stages as Peter Adiwoh snatched the equalizer. This is the first time Pacific Heroes have dropped points at home following a 2-1 victory over Elmina Sharks in week two. Nzema Kotoko have also drawn their last two games in the League.

Meanwhile - WAFA SC won yet again – their second consecutive win after beating Basake Holy Stars 1-0 at home. Awudu Mohammed snatched the win for the former Premier League side at their Gomoa Fetteh base.

Here are the zone two results: