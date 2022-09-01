56 minutes ago

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has outlined a number of interventions for the Division One League for the 2022/23 football season.

Speaking at the 28th ordinary session of congress at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence on Tuesday, President Simeon-Okraku said clubs in the second tier League stand to benefit from the goodies.

‘’The Ghana Football Association has successfully concluded a partnership deal with Access Bank limited that will see the Bank come on board as the official bank of the GFA and the headline sponsor of the Division One League for one football, season for an amount of $250,000’’ he said.

‘’Melcom Group continues to be a strong partner of the GFA for the next two years. Melcom Group will support all clubs in the DOL with GHc 5000 shopping vouchers.

‘’Starting from January 2023; each of the 48 Division One League clubs will receive GHc 10,000 worth of fuel cards to reduce transport cost’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.

The 2022/23 Division One League will kick off on the weekend of Friday, September 30 – Monday, October 3, 2022.