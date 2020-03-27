53 minutes ago

Two days after the closure of all markets within the Greater Accra Region for a disinfection exercise, business in and around the Central Business District has returned to normal.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some major markets within and around the business district on Thursday showed a rigorous business activity among traders and prospective buyers.

The usual vehicular and human traffic that had characterised the area for years now also returned as it took people and vehicles several minutes to maneuver their way through the masses.

Some traders who spoke to the GNA in an interview expressed delight at the return to business, adding that there has been improvement in sales since the reopening of the markets.

“Business has been great today, people are really buying and this I think is because people are afraid Government will lockdown the country. Everybody wants to stock their homes with all the food they can afford in case this happens,” Madam Gladys Cudjoe, a corn and cassava dough seller.

She said even though she was aware of the danger she was exposed to due to the COVID-19 outbreak, she had no other choice than to make ends meet.

“I am very much aware of the virus and I try to take the necessary precautions as we have been told by the Government. So I regularly wash my hands and sanitise them. In the morning I put on the face mask but I take it off because it becomes unbearable in the afternoon due to the sun,” Madam Gladys added.

Madam Maly Ibrahim, another trader, said business has been good since the reopening of the market.

She also expressed worry over being exposed to the virus, adding that there is little they could do to protect themselves.

On Monday, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies embarked on a disinfection exercise of 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise which is expected to be replicated across all markets in the 15 remaining regions was to enhance hygiene in the markets.

It also formed part of measures put in place by the Government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ghana has so far recorded 132 cases of the COVID-19 with three deaths.

Already, some social commentators, policy analysts and associations, including the Ghana Medical Association have called on the President to initiate a total lockdown to avert any further escalation of the outbreak among the citizens.

GNA