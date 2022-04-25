3 hours ago

A Wholesale shop known as MOOVED Home Appliances at Opera Square in Accra, opposite Melcom in the Central Bussiness District has caught fire.

Items such as bags, shoes, and other home appliances have been burnt down to ashes.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 4:00 pm on Monday.

Fire fighters with about five tenders are trying to put out the ravaging fire, according to Citi News’ Kennedy Twumasi who’s at the scene.

Fears were that a GT bank branch close to the vicinity has been affected, but Citi News’ Kennedy Twumasi reports that only a server room of the bank has been affected so far.

Source: citifmonline