3 hours ago

Parts of Accra have flooded following a downpour on Friday morning which lasted for about an hour.

Portions of the Central Business District, Sahara, Odawna, among other areas were all not spared during the rain.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency had predicted a thunderstorm on Friday, a few hours before the rain.

“Moderate to heavy Thunderstorm and Rain Activity detected along the coast of the Volta Region at 8:30 am, is expected to affect much of the southern parts of the country in the coming hours,” the agency warned in a brief report.

Some persons took to social media to express their frustrations at the level of flooding in the capital city, as it seems to have become an annual ritual.

#AccraFloods it’s going down here at odawna. Advise your friends not to ply this area🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Rest in peace

Bongo pic.twitter.com/MPFvdQH4iq — Grateful Lad (@grateful_lad) https://twitter.com/grateful_lad/status/1512382060413005826 — (@grateful_lad)

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 8, 2022

Source: citifmonline.com