Accra Great Olympics coach, Jimmy Cobblah, finds himself in hot water with the Ghana Football Association (FA) following his critical remarks after their recent narrow loss to Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Cobblah openly accused referee Benjamin Sefah of bias, suggesting that his decisions during the match favored the home team and ultimately led to their defeat, notably highlighting a stoppage-time winner from Razak Simpson's free-kick.

In an interview with StarTimes, Cobblah expressed his discontent, stating, "The referee came to win for them. Right from the beginning, I came to the match commissioner.

I told the fourth referee, look, he (the center referee) has declared his intention too early. I mean unacceptable, unacceptable referee today."

The Ghana FA has swiftly responded, alleging that Cobblah's comments "constitute misconduct that brings the name of the game into disrepute." Cobblah has been given until Wednesday, April 10, 2024, to respond to the charges.

