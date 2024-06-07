9 minutes ago

Accra Great Olympics, a Ghana Premier League club, has intensified its efforts to avoid relegation by setting a bold target of winning all of its remaining games in the league.

The club's PRO, Saint Osei, emphasized their seriousness in tackling the situation and their unwavering determination to secure their place in the league.

With the league nearing its conclusion, the Accra-based club finds itself in a precarious position, barely holding on above the relegation zone.

However, they have already taken a crucial step towards survival by clinching a vital 1-0 victory against Asante Kotoko on match day 32.

In an interview with Peace FM, Osei reiterated the club's commitment to their objective.

"We will cement why the Wonder Club of Ghana from today to the last match that we will play we have tagged the rest of the matches as do or die.

So that is the mantra we are going with, we are not leaving any stone unturned, Great Olympics will never be relegated," he affirmed.

With their determination and fighting spirit, Accra Great Olympics is gearing up for a fierce battle in the remaining fixtures, determined to secure their place in the league and defy the threat of relegation.