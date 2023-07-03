30 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's top football clubs, is actively looking to bolster its squad ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club has expressed its interest in three key players from Bechem United and has officially written to the club regarding their intentions.

Hearts of Oak have identified striker Hafiz Wutah Konkoni, as well as Emmanuel Avornyo and Emmanuel Annor, as players they would like to acquire.

These potential signings would aim to strengthen the team's squad and improve their performance in the upcoming season.

Last season, Hearts of Oak finished 12th in the Ghana Premier League, narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of the season.

They recorded 12 wins, 10 draws, and 12 defeats throughout the league campaign. However, the team faced disappointment as they were eliminated from both the CAF Confederations Cup and the FA Cup.

Hafiz Wutah Konkoni, in particular, would be a significant addition to the Phobians, as he showcased impressive goal-scoring prowess last season.

He netted 15 goals, finishing just three goals behind the eventual goal-king Abednego Tetteh, who scored 18 goals. Konkoni's outstanding performances earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team for the recent 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18.

With the departure of Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Hearts of Oak is in need of strengthening their attacking options, and Emmanuel Avornyo could be an ideal addition.

Avornyo, a bulky forward, found the back of the net four times in 28 matches for Bechem United last season as they secured a commendable third-place finish in the league.

While Hearts of Oak is yet to appoint a permanent head coach, it seems that the club has already identified its targets for the upcoming season.

The potential acquisitions from Bechem United could provide a significant boost to the team's attacking prowess and contribute to their ambitions for success in the Ghana Premier League.