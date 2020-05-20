1 hour ago

An Accra High Court Financial Division 2 has on Wednesday 20th May, 2020 quashed Emmanuel Clottey's suit against his former side Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The court also awarded cost of GHC5000 against the striker who is the plaintiff to be paid to the defendant herein Asante Kotoko.

The former Esperance de Tunis striker filed a suit in August 2019 against Asante Kotoko seeking the following reliefs.

That the court compels Asante Kotoko to pay $180,000 fine imposed on him by FIFA for breaching a valid contract with Tunisian giants Esperance somewhere in 2015.

Emmanuel Clottey joined the Porcupine Warriors in the year 2015 but Esperance claimed he was still their player and had breach his contract, the case was heard by FIFA and the player and his new club Asante Kotoko were jointly and severally charged to pay the amount of $180,000.

Kotoko were found guilty to have used the player in a Ghana Premier League game and recently struck a $240,000 agreement with the North African giants.

The player among the reliefs was also seeking the court to compel Asante Kotoko to pay him his salaries and allowances he would have received during the period of a one year ban imposed on him by FIFA.

All his reliefs that were being sought have been quashed by the court while cost of GHC5000 has been awarded against the player in favour of Kotoko.

The porcupine warriors can now begin a legal battle of their own to claim the $240,000 paid to Esperance from their former player.