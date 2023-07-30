5 minutes ago

Young Ghanaian international, Basit Seidu, is excited to embark on the next phase of his football journey as he joins the ranks of Sudanese giants Al-Hilal Sporting Club.

The talented teenager secured a transfer from Accra Lions following an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Ghana Premier League last season.

Accra Lions FC officially confirmed the departure of Basit Seidu, expressing their best wishes for the young striker as he takes on this new chapter in his career with Al-Hilal SC.

“We can confirm the departure of striker Basit Seidu to Sudanese powerhouse AlHilal SC. The 19-year-old had a breakthrough season in our 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

“Accra ions FC wishes Basit the best of luck in this new step in his career,” an official club statement from Accra Lions said on Friday.

During the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, Seidu's exceptional talent shone through, resulting in seven goals in 23 league appearances for Accra Lions.

With the move to Al-Hilal SC now official, the 19-year-old striker is thrilled to start this new adventure. In a statement, he expressed his eagerness to work hard and contribute to the success of his new club in the Sudanese Premier League.

As he prepares for his debut campaign with Al-Hilal Sporting Club, Basit Seidu will be aiming to build on his past achievements and continue scoring goals in Sudan.

His impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League have caught the attention of a prominent club like Al-Hilal, and now Seidu is determined to make a mark on the Sudanese football scene.

Fans and followers will be eagerly watching Basit Seidu's progress as he takes on the challenges of playing in a new country and a different league.

With his talent and dedication, the young Ghanaian international has the potential to make a significant impact at Al-Hilal Sporting Club and carve out a successful career in the Sudanese Premier League.