2 hours ago

Accra Lions opened match day three of the betPawa Ghana Premier League season on Friday with a 1-0 victory over newly promoted Tamale City at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It is the third consecutive defeat that Tamale City has suffered since replacing Ashgold in the league.

The home side started the game on a good note as they caused a lot of problems for the visitors and it was not surprising they rightly took the lead of the game in the 9th minute.

Captain of the side Dominic Nsobilla crushed home a non-drop volley from about 20 yards to score which proved the winner for his side.

Both sides could have added to the scores but they spurned chances that came their way as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the host.

After recess, the visitor's Tamale City huffed and puffed for the equalizer which never came as the home side stood firm.

On match day four, Accra Lions will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC while Tamale City will host city rivals Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium.