Fresh from the 4-0 loss to Asante Kotoko, Accra Lions aim to bounce back to winning wats against Bibiani Gold Stars on Matchday 17 on Monday.

Bibiani Gold Stars are flying high in the League following a scintillating form that has taken them to the 4th spot with 26 points – five points behind leaders Aduana FC. The Miners continued their brilliant home form with a 2-0 win over Karela United – having lost only once in the League – a 1-0 loss against Dreams FC on the opening day of the season.

In their last two meetings, both sides have won each with Bibiani Gold Stars sitting on top of Accra Lions on goal difference as they both have 26 points.

Accra Lions have won two, lost two and drawn one in their last five matches’ whiles Gold Stars have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches.

Tanko Ibrahim’s side will depend on the likes of Abass Samari, Shawkan Mohammed, David Oduro, Dominic Nsobila and Salifu Apiiga. Defender Jacob Mensah makes a return to the side after missing the Asante Kotoko game due to suspension.

Gold Stars have captured former AshantiGold SC midfielder Appiah McCarthy and he is expected to make his debut on Monday. Whilst Stephen Owusu Banahene, Abednego Tetteh, Ibrahim Laar, Yahaya Adramani and Emmanuel Appau are all available for selection.

The match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.