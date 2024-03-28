1 hour ago

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko didn't mince words when discussing the officiating in his team's recent clash against Real Tamale United during matchday 23 of the Ghana Premier League, branding it as "daylight robbery."

Tanko's side suffered a slim loss at the Golden City Park, conceding to Mohammed Mankuyeli's crucial penalty in the 32nd minute.

In a post-match interview, Tanko expressed his frustration with the referee's decisions, vehemently criticizing them for what he perceived as orchestrating their defeat through unjust calls.

“This is daylight robbery. After 22 minutes, the referee had given four of our players yellow cards and awarded them a penalty, which wasn’t a penalty for us,” Tanko exclaimed.

He emphasized the negative impact of poor officiating on the game's integrity, urging the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to address the issue promptly.

“I don’t think I have anything to say about the game, but referees are destroying our sport. The GFA must take action because what happened here wasn’t acceptable. Even the match commissioner was not in agreement with the referee's decisions,” he added.

The defeat marked a setback for Accra Lions, ending their three-game winning streak in the Ghana Premier League. Despite the loss, they currently hold the 12th position in the league standings with 30 points from 22 matches, with one match outstanding.