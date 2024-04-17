4 hours ago

Accra Lions coach Ibrahim Tanko expressed his satisfaction following his team's impressive 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars, a result that propelled them to fifth place on the Ghana Premier League table after week 26.

The intense match at the Accra Sports Stadium witnessed goals from Mohammed Yahaya and Daniel Awuni, securing a vital win for the Lions.

In a post-match interview, Tanko lauded the team's performance and highlighted the significance of the three points in their climb up the league standings.

"It’s very good points for us looking at where we have climbed on the table. I think the boys did very well," Tanko remarked.

Despite the victory, Tanko acknowledged the team's need to address their goal-scoring struggles, emphasizing the importance of continued improvement in that area.

"To score two goals against a tough side like Bibiani Gold Stars is not an easy job. Definitely, we are going to keep working to improve our scoring," he affirmed.

Tanko's proactive approach to addressing challenges reflects his commitment to the team's development and success.

As Accra Lions look ahead to their next fixture against Karela United, they aim to maintain their momentum and build on their recent victory to further solidify their position in the league.