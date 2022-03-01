1 hour ago

Ghanaian defender Christopher Acheampong has departed Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions for Bulgarian side CSKA 1948 Sofia.

The youngster has signed a contract with the Eastern European side after his impressive performance for the Ghana Premier League side since the first round.

Acheampong played 17 matches for Accra Lions in the first round of the Ghana Premier League scoring one goal in the process.

He was undoubtedly one of the brightest right full backs in the local league when his rampaging runs and his ice cold defending.

The 21 year old defender is expected to begin his sojourn to Bulgaria this week with his new club.

"Everyone in the club welcomes him and wishes him health and much success with the team!," wrote the club on their official website.

CSKA 1948 Sofia are the city rivals CSKA Sofia and they sit 10th on the Bulgaria league table with seven games remaining to end the season.

The defender is expected to help his side avoid the drop.